Man arrested in Oakland after allegedly kidnapping biological daughter

EL CERRITO -- Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation.

UPDATE Kidnapping - On November 20, Dupree Gant was arrested in Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. https://t.co/x8V9vLVLL1 — El Cerrito Police (@ElCerritoPD) November 20, 2022

The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.

Dupree Gant, 39, was taken into custody early Sunday after being spotting in Oakland. Royale Gant was taken into protective custody, police said.