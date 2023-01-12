Man arrested in beating death of another man in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence.



De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents.



Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person who tried to rob him, court documents said.



Video and audio surveillance of the fight appears to show Johnson as the primary aggressor, according to court documents. The documents said Johnson stood over Bradley and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head and Bradley appeared to be defenseless on the ground.



Bradley died at the scene.



Johnson identified himself in the video surveillance and told police that Bradley had a bag that was his, court documents said. Johnson told police that Bradley started the fight by punching him in the neck, according to the court documents.



Johnson said he doesn't know how Bradley became so severely injured because he blacked out when Bradley kicked him in the head during the fight, the documents said.