Man arrested for two separate fatal Tenderloin shootings

A 43-year-old Solano County man has been arrested for two separate fatal shootings in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood in 2022 and 2023, police said Friday.

Demetri Moore is accused of the fatal shootings in the early morning hours on Oct. 18, 2022, and June 13, 2023, both in the same area of the first block of Turk Street near Market Street, according to San Francisco police.

In the first case, officers responded at 12:17 a.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead.

In the more recent shooting, officers responded at 1:37 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but died there, according to police. The victim in that case was identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 32-year-old Nile Steward.

Investigators eventually identified Moore as the shooter and issued a crime bulletin with information about him. On Feb. 29, officers on patrol in the area of O'Farrell and Jones streets recognized Moore from the bulletin and took him into custody, police said.

Moore, who had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested, also had an outstanding warrant from Pittsburg along with his homicide arrest warrant. He was booked into jail and is not eligible for bail, according to police.