Man arrested for lewd acts at Walmart store in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON – Napa County authorities arrested a man Wednesday on multiple charges for alleged lewd acts at a Walmart store in American Canyon earlier in the week.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, officers with the American Canyon Police Department were called to the store on the 7000 block of Main Street. Officers were told that the suspect got in close proximity to a woman shopping with her two small children at least two times.

Police said the suspect walked up behind the woman and made contact with her buttocks. The suspect apologized to the woman, who then felt a liquid substance on her clothing. He then fled the scene.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the suspect masturbating behind the victim, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Christian Roberts of Oakland.

Christian Roberts. American Canyon Police Department

Police, along with Napa County Sheriff's deputies also identified a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was believed to be staying.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Roberts was taken into custody. Roberts was booked into the Napa County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery, indecent exposure, and annoying / molesting children.

Police said Roberts had a warrant for his arrest following a similar incident in Palo Alto. In a separate statement, Palo Alto Police said Roberts is suspected of masturbating behind a woman shopping at a Safeway store on Middlefield Road on January 28 and following another woman at the same store two days earlier.

Roberts is being held on $100,000 bail. It was not immediately known when Roberts would appear in court on the charges.