Man arrested for deadly shooting at vigil in East San Jose

A man suspected in a deadly shooting last month at a vigil gathering in San Jose was arrested earlier this month, police said.

San Jose police said the shooting happened at a business in the Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center on the 3000 block of Story Road in East San Jose shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. Officers arrived to find two people who had each been shot at least once. One man was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers' life-saving efforts, and a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police found out that another woman from the location had been taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, but her injuries were not life-threatening. The victims had been at a vigil for a man who had died when the shooting happened, police said.

Juan Carlos Perez San Francisco Police Department

Homicide investigators identified the suspect as San Jose resident Juan Carlos Perez, 40, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On March 1, undercover officers found the Perez in a vehicle in San Jose and arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation. The homicide victim's identity was not disclosed.

It was San Jose's seventh homicide of the year.

