Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with a gun at Tracy motel

A 67-year-old Tracy resident was arrested this week for allegedly forcing victims into a motel lobby at gunpoint, police said.

Police said they received several 911 reports shortly before 3 p.m. Monday that a man, later identified as Charles Miller, was allegedly armed with a pistol and was threatening people in front of a motel located in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.

Miller is accused of making threats while pointing a firearm at a man and forcing two other people into the lobby of the motel at gunpoint. Police said at least two employees were also inside the lobby.

Officers said they deployed an armored recovery vehicle to the scene due to Miller being armed.

The recovery vehicle led to the hostages fleeing from the lobby and the suspect surrendered shortly afterward.

Following an investigation, officers said they learned that Miller had allegedly attempted to shoot two different victims in the head but was not successful and a search of the lobby revealed two firearms.

The weapons were believed to have been used by Miller.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department at (209) 831-4550.