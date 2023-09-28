Man arrested for alleged public masturbation near San Mateo playground

A 32-year-old man was arrested this week for alleged public masturbation near a children's playground in San Mateo, according to police.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Harborview Park at 1725 Monte Diablo Ave. following a report of public masturbation acts. Upon arrival, officers learned that a concerned citizen saw a man in his vehicle engaging in these acts, San Mateo police said.

The witness was alarmed and offended by these actions as the acts took place in close proximity to a children's playground within the park, according to police.

Officers checked the area for the suspect's vehicle and around 1:10 p.m., they finally saw the vehicle and suspect, identified as Julian Gallardo Vasquez, near the North Shoreview Montessori School at 1301 Cypress Ave.

Julian Gallardo Vasquez San Mateo Police Department

Vasquez was arrested and was positively identified by the witness as the man allegedly masturbating in his vehicle. She also signed a citizen's arrest form, officially charging him with his actions, according to police.

Subsequent interviews with Vasquez allegedly revealed that he had engaged in masturbation at the park on this occasion due to personal urges and a lack of privacy at home, San Mateo police said.

Investigators learned Vasquez's vehicle is also linked to a similar incident at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, where the suspect was allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle but was able to escape before police arrived.

Vasquez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. The investigation into the suspect is ongoing.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.