Man arrested after allegedly shooting at San Jose police during welfare check

San Jose police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly shot at officers during a welfare check.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers arrived in the area of Ross and Leigh avenues for a welfare check at a residence. Upon arrival, a man armed with a gun was standing outside of the target house, San Jose police said on social media.

According to police, officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect but he fired at least one round at them. Neither the suspect nor the officers were hit, police said.

The suspect eventually surrendered after a lengthy negotiation, and he was taken into custody at approximately 6:26 a.m., police said.

Police closed Leigh Avenue from Robin to Potrero drives. They also shut down Ross Avenue from Foxworthy to Leigh avenues, and Orange Grove Drive from Rustic Drive to Leigh Avenue.