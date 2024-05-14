Man accused of hit-and-run, driving recklessly with toddler in car in Pacifica

A man who allegedly drove recklessly with a child in his vehicle was arrested over the weekend in Pacifica after colliding with a parked car, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Anza Way near De Solo Drive on a report of a collision. Police determined that a Toyota Camry that had previously been involved in an alleged hit-and-run collision on state Highway 1 was the same vehicle that struck a parked car on Anza Way.

Officers allege that driver Divaldo Deleonaguilar, 33, had allegedly fled the scene of the previous collision with another vehicle on Highway 1 by driving recklessly with a 2-year-old child in his car.

Police further allege he ran a red light and blew through two stop signs before colliding with the parked car. Though there were no significant injuries from either collision, Deleonaguilar sustained a minor injury which was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Deleonaguilar was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, fleeing the scene of a traffic collision and reckless driving. The child was released to a family member.