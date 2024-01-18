Man accused of brandishing firearm in San Jose road rage incident arrested

A man who allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident last month has been arrested, San Jose police said.

On December 11 the victims were traveling southbound on 13th street when they were confronted by the suspect, who pulled out his firearm and aimed it at them.

Detectives conducted an investigation, and the accused has been identified as Michael Curcuruto, a resident of Campbell. SJPD Assaults Unit Detectives secured a warrant for Curcuruto's arrest and a search warrant for his residence.

On Tuesday, the SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU) successfully located and apprehended Michael Curcuruto in the city of Campbell.

During the execution of the search warrant at his residence, detectives uncovered a privately manufactured firearm. Following this discovery, the suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on firearms related charges.

Curcuruto is being held on $150,000 bail, jail records show.