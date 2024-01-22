Male victim fatally shot early Monday morning in Oakland

Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning that left a male victim dead, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department, the homicide occurred Monday just before 7:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Myrtle Street. Officers responded to the area to investigate the crime after police dispatch received a report.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics from the Oakland Fire Department and a Falck ambulance were already at the scene, police said. Despite life-saving first-aid measures that were provided to the victim, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded and have taken over the investigation into the deadly shooting. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.