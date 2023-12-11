Makeshift booby traps found at home of Santa Rosa man suspected of illegally owning guns

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said detectives on Saturday arrested a Santa Rosa man suspected of illegally possessing guns.

Detectives began looking into 64-year-old Clint Mitchell after they received calls about someone shooting guns on the morning of Dec. 7. Deputies arrived at the 5000 block of Gates Road and contacted Mitchell, who officials said "kept his distance and refused to cooperate."

The sheriff's office said deputies did see shotgun and handgun casings on the porch of his home, but they had to leave as they could "not determine a crime occurred."

Detectives continued to investigate, however, and learned the Department of Justice had recently marked Mitchell as someone who could not have guns. Mitchell allegedly had 15 guns registered to him.

An arrest warrant was issued for him, and authorities arrested him Dec. 9 on the 1000 block of Main Street in St. Helena. The sheriff's office said Mitchell had two loaded handguns and a loaded shotgun in the car at the time of his arrest.

A search warrant was carried out at his home, which was barricaded and contained makeshift booby traps, officials said. Deputies found seven guns at the home and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

He was booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in public and having ammunition as a prohibited person and owning or possessing a gun within five years of prohibition.