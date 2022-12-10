Make-Out Room hosts annual holiday food drive and fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Make-Out Room in San Francisco's Mission District hosts it's annual Holiday "Craptacular" Thursday with an array of local talents to raise money and collect canned food for the SF Food Bank.

Hosted by Make-Out Room booker and vocal scene curmudgeon with a heart of gold Parker Gibbs, the event brings together an impressive line-up of local luminaries to perform. Though it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the fundraising show returned with a vengeance last year for another marathon musical explosion of holiday favorites and unexpected covers. For the 2022 Craptacular, the evening will be anchored by all-star soul revue Marc & the Casuals.

Ably setting backsides in motion since the late 2000s, all-star R&B revue Marc & the Casuals has earned a solid reputation as one of San Francisco's premiere party-starting outfits. Led by session veteran and keyboardist/trumpeter Marc Capelle, his core wrecking crew of SF players features such talented musicians as guitarist Bart Davenport (a solo artist who played with Capelle in '90s mod indie soul group the Kinetics and also fronted the Loved Ones and Honeycut), guitar hero Tom Ayers (Persephone's Bees, Chuck Prophet), drummer Todd Roper (Chuck Prophet, Cake), and onetime Dwarves/John Wesley Harding bass player Pete Straus.

Augmented by a horn section and additional auxiliary players -- among them Capelle's own son Evan on percussion -- the group backs a rotating who's who of local guest vocalists like veteran rock heroes Bob Reed (Overwhelming Colorfast, the Titan-Ups, Cocker Power), Karina Denike (Dancehall Crashers, NOFX, the Cottontails) and Brad Brooks (the new MC 5) through marathon sets that range from deep soul and funk covers to revamped rock classics.

While the performances of this live R&B jukebox have become more rare in recent years as Capelle focused on his soundtrack-focused project the Red Room Orchestra -- which not surprisingly features many of the same players -- Marc & the Casuals still re-emerge for shows periodically. The group previously served as the house band for the Craptacular in 2018 and 2019. During the pandemic shutdown, Capelle appeared regularly at the Chapel's attached restaurant Curio, leading small groups featuring his main foil Ayers on guitar at the spot's outdoor patio.

Craptacular 2022 The Make-Out Room

In addition to the above mentioned singers, among the guests sitting in with the band will be regulars Jason Morgan (Harold Ray and East Side Dynamite), Meryl Press (Citay, Hope Sandoval), Lydia Walker (This Train Don't Stop, Lydia and the Projects, Big Blu Soul Revue), Paula Fraser (Tarnation, Virginia Dare) as well as guitarist/songwriter Graham Norwood and Exodus drummer Tom Hunting for a rare vocal turn with mic in hand.

The extended evening of of yuletide entertainment will also feature performances by Make-Out Room regulars So High and the Uppers and Westward Ho! -- who take the stage in their roots-rocking holiday guise Westward Ho Ho Ho -- guitarist/recording engineer Eric Moffatt's project Jackshack featuring members of loud electric jazz group Deep Space bassist Pete Schmitt and guitarist JC O'Donnell, covers act the Holiday Band (appearing as Sleigher), the Repercussions, songwriter Tom Heyman (Chuck Prophet, John Doe, Alejandro Escovedo) with his wife Deidre White and Enorchestra mainstays Doug Hilsinger and Caroleen Beatty. All of the money raised and non-perishable food collected will go to the SF-Marin Food Bank.

The 2022 Gibbsmo Holiday Craptacular

Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. $20 and one non-perishable food item

The Make-Out Room