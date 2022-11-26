Watch CBS News
Major medical emergency closes Powell Street BART station; Muni providing support

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials on Saturday morning confirm a major medical emergency has shut down the Powell Street station. 

The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.

Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.

Officials have not given an estimate as to how long the closure would be in effect. 

November 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

