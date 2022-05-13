Major Los Altos street closed due to toppled tree, fallen power lines

LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) – A major street in Los Altos is closed to traffic early Thursday evening due to a toppled tree and fallen power lines in the area, according to the Los Altos Police Department.

El Monte Avenue is closed between Higgins Avenue and Springer Road due to the hazard. El Monte will be closed the rest of Thursday evening, police said.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roadway closed on El Monte from Higgins to Springer. Anticipate this portion of the roadway be closed all night. PG&E has to secure the power lines before crews can begin work to remove the tree from the roadway - https://t.co/DYyMxAzo1R pic.twitter.com/pCwmnVppMp — Los Altos Police (@LosAltosPD) May 13, 2022

The power lines were knocked down due to the large fallen tree.

PG&E crews were at the scene as of 6:40 p.m. Once the power lines are repaired, Los Altos city public works crews will cut and remove the tree from the roadway.

#ShoutOut to our awesome #LosAltos Public Works Crew! They are assessing how to tackle this huge tree! 👍 pic.twitter.com/dSNxSl14r0 — Los Altos Police (@LosAltosPD) May 13, 2022

El Monte Avenue will likely remain closed through at least early Friday morning.

As many as 500 PG&E customers along El Monte Avenue are without electricity as of 6:30 p.m., from Rinconada Court to Castle Lane.