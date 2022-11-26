Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.

The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - 11/26/22 at 6:15 a.m.@SantaClaraPD & @SantaClaraFD are on scene of a major injury traffic collision which has San Tomas Expwy closed at El Camino Real.



Please avoid the area until further notice, or follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene pic.twitter.com/eilCV8cb2b — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 26, 2022

Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.