Watch CBS News
Local News

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 14:03

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.

The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 8:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.