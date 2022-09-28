Major injury collision shuts down northbound Highway 101 in Windsor

SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.

The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.

Traffic Collision With Injuries on US-101 North of Windsor River Rd in Windsor. All Lanes Blocked in Both Directions. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 28, 2022

CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked.

The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said.

Avoid the area: Hwy 101 closed at Arata overcrossing. Northern Windsor surface streets severely impacted due to major traffic accident with injuries on 101 North at Arata. Emergency crews on scene.

Vehicles backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway. pic.twitter.com/qI4xnL4Ug2 — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) September 28, 2022

CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to fully reopen the roadway.