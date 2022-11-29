Watch CBS News
Local News

Major delays on BART due to equipment problem near Milbrae station

/ CBS San Francisco

MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. 

AP569609468244.jpg
A Bay Area Rapid Transit train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m. 

SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.