Major delays on BART due to equipment problem near Milbrae station

MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station.

A Bay Area Rapid Transit train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m.

SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.