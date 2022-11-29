Major delays on BART due to equipment problem near Milbrae station
MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station.
Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m.
SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.
This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
