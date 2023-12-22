Major delay reported on BART between SFO and Millbrae
BART is reporting a major delay between the San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae stations Friday morning because of unscheduled track maintenance.
The problem was initially reported shortly after 7:40 a.m. and is affecting train service in both directions between the two stations.
No details about what caused the problem on the tracks were immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
