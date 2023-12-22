Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Major delay reported on BART between SFO and Millbrae

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/22/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 12/22/23 08:48

BART is reporting a major delay between the San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae stations Friday morning because of unscheduled track maintenance.

The problem was initially reported shortly after 7:40 a.m. and is affecting train service in both directions between the two stations.

No details about what caused the problem on the tracks were immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 8:41 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.