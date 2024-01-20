Equipment problem at MacArthur station causing major delays on BART

Watch CBS News
BART is experiencing a major delay in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions. 

According to BART, the delay is being caused by an issue with the switches near the MacArthur station. Due to the equipment problem, trains at being turned back at Ashby, Rockridge, 19th Street and Lake Merritt.

Crews are on the scene, and a major delay is expected.

January 20, 2024

