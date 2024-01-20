Equipment problem at MacArthur station causing major delays on BART

BART is experiencing a major delay in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

According to BART, the delay is being caused by an issue with the switches near the MacArthur station. Due to the equipment problem, trains at being turned back at Ashby, Rockridge, 19th Street and Lake Merritt.

There is a major delay in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions due to an equipment problem on the track near MacArthur Station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 21, 2024

Crews are on the scene, and a major delay is expected.