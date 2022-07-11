Watch CBS News
Major BART delays reported at San Francisco 16th St./Mission station in all directions

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART was experiencing major delays after a medical emergency stopped trains at the 16th Street-Mission station in San Francisco. 

BART officials said there was a person on the trackway who was "safely removed." The person's condition was not immediately known.

Trains were initially stopped in both directions but by 6:15 a.m. were running through the station on one track. Muni was providing mutual aid on bus #14 and #49 between downtown San Francisco and Daly City.

As of 6:35 a.m., BART said the station had been fully reopened was in the process of restoring normal service on the San Francisco Line.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

