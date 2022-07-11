Major BART delays reported at San Francisco 16th St./Mission station in all directions
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART was experiencing major delays after a medical emergency stopped trains at the 16th Street-Mission station in San Francisco.
BART officials said there was a person on the trackway who was "safely removed." The person's condition was not immediately known.
Trains were initially stopped in both directions but by 6:15 a.m. were running through the station on one track. Muni was providing mutual aid on bus #14 and #49 between downtown San Francisco and Daly City.
As of 6:35 a.m., BART said the station had been fully reopened was in the process of restoring normal service on the San Francisco Line.
