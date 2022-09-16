Major BART delays caused by incident at 19th Street station

OAKLAND - BART is reporting major delays in the East Bay after a person has apparently been seen on the tracks near the 19th Street station in Oakland.

BART first notified the public with via Twitter around 4:20 pm Friday.

BART police and station staff are currently on the scene dealing with the situation.

The incident comes at peak commuting times, and has led to significant complains from passengers on social media.

As of 5:00 pm, service remains truncated between 19th Street and MacArthur, and between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.

Southbound service in San Francisco and beyond remains normal.

BART has not made a statement on when regular service in the East Bay is to resume, or if the person on the tracks has been retrieved.