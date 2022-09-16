Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Major BART delays caused by incident at 19th Street station

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND - BART is reporting major delays in the East Bay after a person has apparently been seen on the tracks near the 19th Street station in Oakland. 

BART first notified the public with via Twitter around 4:20 pm Friday.

BART police and station staff are currently on the scene dealing with the situation. 

The incident comes at peak commuting times, and has led to significant complains from passengers on social media.

As of 5:00 pm, service remains truncated between 19th Street and MacArthur, and between West Oakland and Lake Merritt.

Southbound service in San Francisco and beyond remains normal.

BART has not made a statement on when regular service in the East Bay is to resume, or if the person on the tracks has been retrieved.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.