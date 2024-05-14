1 man, 1 juvenile arrested in robberies of mail carriers in Belmont, Palo Alto

PALO ALTO – Two people were arrested, including a juvenile, following the robberies of two United States Postal Service mail carriers on the Peninsula over the weekend, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police in Belmont responded to a robbery on the 700 block of Old County Road. Officers said the mail carrier, identified as a woman in her 40s, suffered minor physical injuries in the robbery but declined medical treatment at the scene.

No weapon was used in the robbery, police said.

Officers received an alert about the suspects and the suspect vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti G37 coupe. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., police in Palo Alto were alerted about two males loitering on the 800 block of Ilima Court.

Police said the witness description of the males, along with the vehicle, "closely matched" the alert from Belmont.

Several minutes later, others notified police that a mail carrier had been robbed at gunpoint on Ilima Court by two suspects matching the earlier description.

According to investigators, the mail carrier was approached by both suspects. One of the suspects pointed a gun at his head while demanding his postal keys. The suspects then grabbed the victim and took the keys from him.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was not physically injured, police said.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on El Camino Real near Matadero Avenue. Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver led them on a pursuit, fleeing at a "high rate of speed."

The pursuit ended after the suspect turned onto Hansen Way and lost control of the vehicle. Following a brief foot chase, both suspects were arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they located two sets of stolen postal keys and two replica handguns. The vehicle, which suffered major damage, was stolen from Alameda on May 1, while the license plate was reported stolen from another vehicle in Hayward on May 11.

The suspects were treated at the scene for minor injuries. One of the suspects, 19-year-old Trevionne Levar Williams of Sacramento, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and committing a felony while on bail for another felony. Williams was also accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Trevionne Levar Williams is one of two people suspected of robbing letter carriers in Belmont and Palo Alto on May 11, 2024. Palo Alto Police Department

Police said Williams was out on bail for firearms-related violations out of Sacramento County. According to jail records, Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The second suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Police said he was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

His identity has not been released due to his age.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they are working closely with the Belmont Police Department and with the United States Postal Inspection Service in the investigation. Palo Alto police are also investigating if the suspects may be linked to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in December 2023.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-383-8984.