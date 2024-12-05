Watch CBS News
Crime

Body found in bay near San Rafael identified as missing Sacramento teen Mai Sai Vue

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 12-5-24
PIX Now morning edition 12-5-24 09:55

Authorities in Marin County have identified the remains of a body found near the San Pablo Bay last week as a young woman from Sacramento who had been missing since Halloween.

In a statement Thursday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office announced that the woman has been positively identified as 18-year-old Mai Sai Vue. Deputies said that extended exposure to the elements delayed confirmation of her identity.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Vue," deputies said in a statement.

mai-sai-vue-120524.jpg
18-year-old Mai Sai Vue of Sacramento, whose remains were found in the water off Marin County on Nov. 28, 2024. Vue was reported missing after attending a concert in San Francisco on Oct. 31, 2024. Family Photo

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, deputies were called to Point San Pedro near McNears Beach in San Rafael after Vue's body was discovered on the shoreline. Marin County Search and Rescue Team personnel and other first responders were brought in to recover her body, which was described to be in a hard to reach location beside the water.

Investigators said Vue went missing after being with friends and family at a concert venue in San Francisco on Halloween. San Francisco police said shortly after her disappearance that Vue was last seen near Grove and Larkin streets around 11 p.m. that night.

According to deputies, a forensic postmortem examination with routine toxicology testing is pending completion. At this time, no signs of foul play have been found.

Vue's cause of death remains under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner Division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.