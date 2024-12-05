Body found in bay near San Rafael identified as missing Sacramento teen Mai Sai Vue

Authorities in Marin County have identified the remains of a body found near the San Pablo Bay last week as a young woman from Sacramento who had been missing since Halloween.

In a statement Thursday, the Marin County Sheriff's Office announced that the woman has been positively identified as 18-year-old Mai Sai Vue. Deputies said that extended exposure to the elements delayed confirmation of her identity.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Vue," deputies said in a statement.

18-year-old Mai Sai Vue of Sacramento, whose remains were found in the water off Marin County on Nov. 28, 2024. Vue was reported missing after attending a concert in San Francisco on Oct. 31, 2024. Family Photo

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, deputies were called to Point San Pedro near McNears Beach in San Rafael after Vue's body was discovered on the shoreline. Marin County Search and Rescue Team personnel and other first responders were brought in to recover her body, which was described to be in a hard to reach location beside the water.

Investigators said Vue went missing after being with friends and family at a concert venue in San Francisco on Halloween. San Francisco police said shortly after her disappearance that Vue was last seen near Grove and Larkin streets around 11 p.m. that night.

According to deputies, a forensic postmortem examination with routine toxicology testing is pending completion. At this time, no signs of foul play have been found.

Vue's cause of death remains under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner Division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office.