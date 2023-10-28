Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes near Millbrae south of San Francisco

MILLBRAE -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 centered near Millbrae south of San Francisco struck at around 6:38 p.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS website initially showed the quake to be magnitude 4.0, was updated to magnitude 4.1 before finally registering as a 3.9.

Good evening Bay Area, CA. Did you feel the magnitude 3.9 earthquake about 1 mile northeast of Millbrae at 6:38 pm? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/LGdzH69Ho9 @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA pic.twitter.com/4fgLvvFZXo — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) October 28, 2023

The quake was centered practically underneath the San Francisco International Airport at a depth of 8 miles. Officials at the airport confirmed that a safety check of all the runways had already been completed and there were no issues.

The temblor was felt as far north as Santa Rosa, as far south as Santa Cruz and as far east as Tracy, according to a map posted on the USGS website.

On social media, a number of people confirmed feeling the earthquake across the Peninsula, including in Redwood City, San Mateo and Saratoga and there were also reports from the South Bay as well as the East Bay in Hayward, Richmond and Walnut Creek.

BART confirmed that trains were running at slower speeds after the quake as technicians check the tracks.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor was felt as far north as Santa Rosa, as far south as Santa Cruz, and as far east as Tracy, according to a map posted on the agency's website.

The quake was strong enough to rattle dishes in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood.

It was not strong enough to set off cellphone alerts, which are triggered by events of 4.5 magnitude, the USGS said.