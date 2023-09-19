Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Central Valley, felt in parts of East Bay

A small magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Central Valley early Monday evening.

The quake struck south-southwest of the small town of Westly in Stanislaus County at about 5:15 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The quake struck at a depth of just over a half a mile. Data from the USGS indicated light shaking was felt in Modesto and Stockton to the east and north with reports of weak shaking as far away as San Jose and parts of the East Bay including Livermore, Tracy and San Leandro.

So far there are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 5:54 PM

