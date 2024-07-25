Peninsula woman expanding inclusive playground project for special needs visitors

A Palo Alto woman who opened the first inclusive playground in the Bay Area for people of all abilities is spreading her magic throughout the region and beyond.

The Magical Bridge Playground at Red Morton Community Park in Redwood CIty is an innovative playground where you can stomp your feet to hear drums and wave your hands to "play" the harp.

The sensory experience is part of a dream come true for Olenka Villarreal.

"It really brings the community together in a most magical way," she said.

Thanks to Villarreal, people of all abilities can enjoy the playground where guests in wheelchairs can enjoy the whole space from the specially-designed equipment to the playhouse.

We first met Villarreal in 2014 when she broke ground on her first Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto after five years of hard work and raising $3 million in funding.

Villareal was inspired by her daughter, Ava, who has special needs. Today, Ava is 21 years old and she's stood alongside Villarreal as their Magical Bridge Foundation has built nine playgrounds in the last decade.

Most of them are on the Peninsula, but there's also one in New Zealand where builders sought their inclusive design and the site's tree house play area reflects Maori culture.

"What we need is more shared venues so the playground really is that first outdoor classroom where a family realizes they belong and that they're welcome as well," Villarreal explained.

Although Villarreal started Magical Bridge playgrounds for kids living with special needs, the sites and the free music and arts programs they offer have grown to attract adults as well.

One in four adults in the U.S. lives with a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among them is 25-year-old Nicole whose favorite destination is Magical Bridge Playground, according to her caretaker Jessica Africa.

"There'll be a day where she'll be upset, and we come here and go swinging and her mood totally changes," said Africa. "She just loves to swing and this is the only place we can come that accommodates her needs."

While teenagers initially volunteered as "kindness ambassadors" to greet visitors and keep the park clean, their counterparts in Redwood City include adults with different abilities from the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation.

Foundation vice president Sheila Cepero said the work means a lot to the volunteers.

"They're so happy. They're like, 'Oh, we get to help people, we get to do something fun!'" said Cepero. "Because there's not a lot of opportunity for them to engage with their community."

With more play areas under construction, there's more opportunity to get involved. Magical Bridge Foundation plans to open new playgrounds in Santa Clara at the end of August and in Mountain View at the end of the year. Plans are also underway for more playgrounds on the Peninsula and as far away as Singapore.

"We wish everyone would join us in this movement," said Villarreal.

A movement to swing playground magic for everyone. You can find more information at magicalbridge.org.