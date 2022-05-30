Watch CBS News
Machete, loaded handgun seized from suspect following fight in Fremont

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FREMONT – Police arrested a man suspected of wielding a machete or large knife during a fight Sunday morning in front of a Fremont business.

A 911 caller told police about 11:50 a.m. that two people were fighting in the 4900 block of Stevenson Boulevard and that one of them had a sword and possibly another weapon. 

When officers arrived, they ordered the suspect to surrender and he was taken into custody. The 33-year-old man, believed to be homeless, allegedly had a machete, a knife, and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from a home burglary, Fremont police siad.

He was arrested on suspicion of various weapons crimes and booked into Santa Rita Jail, police said.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

