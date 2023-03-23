Machete armed suspect killed; child hostages rescued in San Jose standoff

SAN JOSE -- A man armed with a machete and holding hostages, including two children, inside a barricaded San Jose home died early Thursday as a result of an officer-involved shooting.

San Jose police said officers responded to a hostage situation involving an adult male armed with a machete in the 900 Block of Boynton Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home and was holding hostages, including children.

Special operations personnel were dispatched to the scene and a tense standoff ensued.

In a social media post at around 11:10 p.m., police said an officer had shot the suspect. The hostages, including two children, were safely removed from the residence.

Hours later, police again took to social media saying the suspect had died at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported among hostages or police.

No other details were immediately released.