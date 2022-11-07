Luxury lifestyle awaits winner of Monday's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dreams of Pacific Heights mansions, wine country estates, luxury automobiles and sport team ownerships danced in lottery players' heads as Monday's Powerball jackpot grew to a record $1.9 billion.

If you are fortunate enough to beat the one-in-292 million or greater odds and be the only winner, you could choose to take a one-time $929.1 million payout before federal taxes. California does not take state tax out of lottery prizes.

So what could you do with that kind of generational wealth in the bank? Here's one scenario.

You could spend $45 million to buy a 9,865 square foot, 6-bedroom San Francisco mansion currently on the market and tool around the Bay Area in your $453,396 2023 Lamborghini Huracan.

You could also buy Calistoga's Bellisimo Vineyard which is currently on the market for $10.3 million and make your own wine.

If you get bored, you could fly yourself and 18 family members or friends aboard your Gulfstream G800 jet (price tag $71 million) to your own Royal Island in the Bahamas (on the market at $50 million) for a vacation.

And you'd still have over $700 million in the bank

The current jackpot has grown to a U.S. record because the drawing has rolled over 40 times since a player in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot on August 3.

Monday's draw will be the 41st -- tying the record for the highest number of draws in one jackpot sequence. The last time Powerball had this many consecutive draws with no top prize winner, a ticket sold in Morro Bay hit the jackpot worth $699.8 million.

On Saturday, a ticket sold at the 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave. in San Leandro matched the first 5 Powerball numbers -- 28-45-53-56-69 -- but not the red Powerball 20.

It was one of three tickets sold in California to hit 5 numbers but not the red Powerball 20 and worth $1,120,390. The other two were sold at the Susanville Supermarket in Susanville and the Rite Aid on Manchester Ave. in Encinitas.

The upcoming draw features the largest jackpot in U.S. history by a significant margin. The second largest jackpot was a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion back in 2016.

"This is truly unprecedented," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "While it's easy and fun to get caught up in the excitement for everyone – and we get it – we also want to remind players to be responsible. No one should be spending more than they can afford on Lottery tickets."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.