Lunar New Year festivities kick off in San Francisco's Chinatown

The annual flower market street fair kicked off in San Francisco's Chinatown on Saturday. About 100 vendors, along with residents and tourists gathered along Grant Avenue to celebrate ringing in the Lunar New Year.

"It's really cool to see all the Chinese culture. We were born over here but it's really cool to learn about it," Zachary Ho, who is from San Francisco, told CBS News Bay Area.

"It's so cool just to be out in Chinatown and be a part of this cultural fair," Amber McCullough, another resident, said.

The fair kicked off with a grand procession Saturday morning, where San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and other city officials joined in on the festive celebration to kick off the Year of the Snake.

"You prepare for Chinese New Year. You buy fruits, flowers, candy, you prepare for the welcoming of the year of the snake, and we have a lot of great food. And the restaurants in Chinatown are always welcoming the tourists to come by," Wayne Chan, the manager of the San Francisco Street Fair, told CBS News Bay Area.

He said there are about 100 vendors at the street fair this year.

"These are the lucky bamboo for Lunar New Year so it's auspicious to bring in luck," Cathy Pham, who owns Freedom Florals, said. "Very exciting, very refreshing. I love the festivities, to see everybody back out here and enjoying the community events."

Visitors are also able to check out the first-ever pop-up 'Art and Culture Zone' along Grant Avenue. There are two inflatable cats and a blossoming bridge where you can write your wish on a note and hang it up.

"We have panda structures that are around the street fair, great exhibit please come by," Chan said.

He also added that security is always their number one priority, and they are actively working with San Francisco police to ensure that everyone can celebrate safely.

"We welcome the tourists, the city needs it and we're here to take care of all the tourists and the local people around," Chan said.

"It feels great to see everyone out and about," John McCullough, who lives in San Francisco, said.

Day two of the market fair continues on Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.