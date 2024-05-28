Giants relievers blank Phillies in 1-0, 10-inning win

Luis Matos hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Spencer Howard pitched four scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Tuesday night.

After the Phillies failed to score in the top of the 10th off Sean Hjelle (2-1), automatic runner Tyler Fitzgerald advanced to third on a flyball by Wilmer Flores before Matos knocked him in with a flyball to left off Matt Strahm (3-1).

Five San Francisco pitchers combined to shut down the Phillies for 10 innings. The Giants used an opener followed by Howard as the primary pitcher. For Sean Hjelle, who threw the last two innings, pitchers knew early on that everyone was locked in. He described a contagious feeling of passing on shutout innings from one pitcher to the next.

"I don't want to be that guy that breaks it up," Hjelle said.

The Giants have won 10 of their last 12 games, taking the first two games of the three-game series against the Phillies after being swept in a four-game set in Philadelphia earlier this month.

"We're doing a lot of our best work late in the game," manager Bob Melvin said. "So as long as we have a chance, we feel like we're going to win the game if it's late."

Philadelphia has lost three straight games for the first time this season, and has the best record in the majors at 38-18.

Howard, who began his career with the Phillies, held his former team to four scoreless innings in his first appearance of the season. He followed three shutout innings by teammates Erik Miller and Taylor Rogers to start the game. Howard, once a top prospect, has bounced around the last few seasons and signed a minor league contract with the Giants last year.

Howard said he tried not to be spiteful and that it was nice to pitch against familiar batters.

"Just trying to make them hit the ball," Howard said. "The most value I could provide is to eat the most amount of innings and save the pen — however it may be."

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw 101 pitches, striking out nine and allowing two hits. Once a highly-touted prospect in the Giants' organization, Wheeler has held San Francisco to one unearned run in two starts this season. He struck out 11 in seven innings in a 1-0 win in Philadelphia on May 6.

The Giants learned before the game that they would be without one of their best hitters this season, LaMonte Wade Jr., for an extended stretch. Wade suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain sliding into second base on Monday and will miss at least four weeks.

Philles third baseman Alec Bohm had a scheduled day off after committing two errors in Monday's loss, according to manager Rob Thomson. Bohm was dealing with "general aches and pains" and pinch-hit in the 10th.

Thomson said before the game that he trusts the team's defense and that Bohm sitting was not due to the defensive miscues. Bohm has four errors in his last seven games at third.

"That was just a weird game yesterday," Thomson said. "He's played really consistent. He's really improved. I have no problems with him."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner, who has a strained left hamstring, hit off a tee for the first time since the injury on Tuesday and hopes to play catch on Wednesday.

Giants: Howard and IF Trenton Brooks were called up from Triple-A Sacramento, with Brooks filling in for Wade at first base and Howard pitching out of the bullpen. … Utility player Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Drew Pomeranz were designated for assignment. … RHP Keaton Winn threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday and is close to returning, according to Melvin.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.90 ERA) pitches for the Giants against Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.15 ERA) in the final game of the series.

