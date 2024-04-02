Fire at Lucid Motors HQ in Newark destroys prototype, damages 2 other EVs

NEWARK – Firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed a Lucid Air electric prototype vehicle and damaged two other of the luxury cars on Monday at the company's headquarters in Newark, officials said.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 35000 block of Fircrest Street, at lot where the cars were being stored, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd.

It took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire, with crews deploying an an aerial master stream, Hurd said.

Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) was dispatched on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 10:32 AM in the 35000 block of

Fircrest Street in Newark. Four electronic cars caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze is not known, and while arson is not suspected, the fire is under investigation, Hurd said.

A company spokesperson said Tuesday that the car that caught fire was a 2019 Lucid Air prototype and the blaze spread to two other pre-production Lucid Air vehicles parked nearby. Fire officials said a fourth car had cosmetic damage from the blaze.

A Lucid company spokesperson said Tuesday that the quick reaction of employees, on-site security and the fire department helped bring the fire under control.

"While we investigate the root cause of the fire, we want to reassure everyone we are reviewing our vehicle storage process and working to mitigate any additional risks to our employees and our fleet," the company said in a statement.