Watch CBS News
Local News

Low early ballot count in Bay Area counties just hours before Election Day

By Sara Donchey

/ CBS San Francisco

Early voting numbers low in Bay Area despite issues at stake
Early voting numbers low in Bay Area despite issues at stake 02:02

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) --  In just a few hours, the polls open in the Bay Area and while election officials hope for a big turnout, so far, the numbers are low.

Only about 15% of registered voters in California have returned their ballots just a matter of hours before election day, according to numbers from Political Data, Inc.

Data from counties across the Bay Area seems to reflect that statewide picture.

Santa Clara County reported about 16% of its residents have returned their ballots, San Francisco reported about 20%. In San Mateo County just 88,000 ballots have come back out of the more than 430,000 that went out.

Jim Irizarry is the Assistant Chief Elections Officer in San Mateo County.

"In terms of looking at the actual numbers, compared to say 2018, we're at about maybe 25% of that, at this juncture, but that could change in a heartbeat," said Irizarry.

Political analysts say that the absence of high-profile big ticket races could dent turnout, as could ballot fatigue as Californians just voted in last year's gubernatorial recall. They say anti-election rhetoric can also play a part.

Sara Donchey
sara-donchey-1200x800-2019.jpg

Sara Donchey has returned to where it all began. After college, Sara worked as production assistant for KPIX 5 and now she has returned to the station to anchor the 3 pm and 5 pm newscasts.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 12:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.