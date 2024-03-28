Venerable surf combo Los Straitjackets plays the Chapel

Masked surf rockers Los Straitjackets bring their latest tour to San Francisco Saturday night, sharing the stage at the Chapel with fellow veterans Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys.

Initially founded in Nashville during the late '80s as the Straitjackets by noted rockabilly guitarist Eddie Angel and former guitarist with NYC neo-surf instrumentalists the Raybeats Danny Amis, the short-lived group that toured backing country singer Webb Wilder and rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon before splitting up. The group wouldn't take off until they reformed in 1994 as Los Straitjackets and began performing with their signature lucha libre wrestling masks and matching suits.

Delivering a high-octane style of instrumental surf originals and standards, the band would enjoy increasing popularity through the '90s as part of the post Pulp Fiction resurgence of interest in surf sounds. The versatile musicians would also become prolific collaborators, welcoming a variety of vocalists including Big Sandy, El Vez (aka Robert Lopez, the singer for early LA punk band the Zeros), the Reverend Horton Heat and Exene to participate on the Sing Along with Los Straitjackets album. They have also recorded and toured with roots rock great Deke Dickerson and British songwriter and power-pop icon Nick Lowe, who they paid tribute to with their album What's So Funny About Peace, Love And... in 2017. The band's most recent effort -- the Channel Surfing EP -- found Los Straitjackets tackling several television theme songs including the indelible title music to "Game of Thrones."

For the band's current jaunt that stops at the Chapel on Saturday, they are joined by Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys. The SoCal based roots-rock outfit has been entertaining audiences with their fiery mix of rockabilly and Western swing for over three decades.

Los Straitjackets with Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys

Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. $30-$35

The Chapel

