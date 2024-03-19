Crowd-sourced teacher housing in Los Gatos is a lesson in what's possible

Teachers in the pricey South Bay enclave of Los Gatos have moved into affordable housing apartments built just for them in a small development, but it could be the start of something much bigger.

For the first time in 11 years, middle school teacher Elizabeth Sharkey can commute to work and back in minutes instead of hours.

"Yay! I'm home. Just five minutes from my school," said Sharkey as she arrived at her new place near downtown Los Gatos.

Sharkey is one of five lucky teachers who recently moved into the all-new apartments. She pays just over $1,900 a month for a 900-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit with an office. Market rate rents for that area can be as much as $1,500 above that.

"I feel so lucky, like I just won the lottery," Sharkey said.

The four-unit complex was developed by Sarah Chaffin, who has a finance background but no construction experience. She's the mother of a Los Gatos student whose teachers were frequently absent in stormy weather because they commuted from distant communities.

"We explained the concept that teachers could no longer afford to live where they work. They are a part of the missing middle," said Chaffin. "So, we asked the community if they would help. And they did."

Chaffin convinced the Town of Los Gatos to donate an unused piece of land. She then persuaded construction firms to donate work and services and even obtained some free materials, left over from nearby luxury builds.

"Basically, it was just an old-fashioned barn raising," Chaffin said.

Sharkey grew up in Los Gatos and teaches 6th-grade History at Raymond J. Fisher Middle School. A former Santa Clara County Teacher of the Year, Sharkey previously rented a room in a home in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which took so much out of her paycheck that she had planned to leave the district.

Now with her new affordable home, she says she can save money and be more present for her students.

"I have a lot more time now that I'm not fighting Highway 17," said Sharkey. "I can give that time back to my community. I can attend my student's concerts and run clubs after school and such."

Sharkey also says she can finally plan for her retirement and hopes that her place - in one of the most expensive Bay Area neighborhoods - can be an example for other communities to build housing for their teachers.

Chaffin has plans to build more affordable teacher housing in Los Gatos and runs a website at supportteacherhousing.org.