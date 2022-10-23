Los Gatos school district pays $5.1M to sexual abuse survivors

LOS GATOS – The Los Gatos Union School District is paying $5.1 million to two men who said they were sexually abused by a youth theater director at Blossom Hill Elementary School, their attorneys announced on Friday.

In November 2021, former fifth grade teacher and community theater director Joseph Brian Houg was found guilty for molesting 10 Blossom Hill students and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Joseph Brian Houg (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

According to their lawsuit, the two men alleged that the school district failed to discipline Houg after several verbal abuse and sexual harassment complaints. Their lawyers cite at least 11 complaints that were brought to the school's attention over the course of almost 20 years.

The men, referred to as John Doe and John Doe 2, will receive $5.1 million in settlement funds for the abuse they endured. Doe, who was assaulted in 2020, will receive $900,000. Doe 2 will receive $4.2 million for the sexual abuse he faced in 2008 and 2009.

Houg also faces three felony counts of lewd acts on a child by force or fear in Doe 2's case specifically.

The lawsuit said that Doe 2 was so ashamed by his abuse that he tried to genitally mutilate himself, and he still has trauma from the abuse.

"[Doe 2] can use this settlement to get the help he needs since he continues to suffer from anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation," attorney Mark Boskovich said in a statement.

Just recently, the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District settled a case involving a Los Gatos high school student who was sexually abused by her track coach.

"One of the reasons there are so many cases involving schools is because pedophiles go where the kids are," Boskovich said. "It's imperative schools understand they can't protect teachers who are hurting kids. My colleagues and I are determined to end this cycle of placing the image and reputation of the school over the safety of children."