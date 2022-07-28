Los Gatos man found with weapons, drugs and racist manifesto pleads guilty

SAN JOSE -- A Los Gatos man has entered guilty pleas on a dozen drug and gun charges connected with him being found by police with an arsenal of illegal weapons and a disturbing manifesto last summer.

33-year-old Wesley Martines pleaded guilty in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday. He was arrested over a year ago after a Campbell business owner reported a prowler looking into cars on his property.

illegal weapons suspect Wesley Charles Martines (Campbell Police Department) Campbell Police Department

Just after midnight on July 9 of last year, Farukh Mamedov, owner of Revv Auto Sales at 60 E. Sunnyoaks Avenue in Campbell, called police to report seeing a man seen on a security camera prowling in the used car lot.

"So the guy came in, he lifted up the cover off the car, and then he went out back and started searching for things, he's kind of just prowling around," said Mamedov.

Officers responded to the scene, but Martines had left. Officers spotted the truck a short time later, and stopped Martines.

"So his demeanor throughout the interaction, I would describe as calm. He was not confrontational with us. However, on our initial approach during the traffic stop, the fill-in officer observed one of the AR-15 style assault rifles out in the passenger seat," said Campbell Police Captain Ian White.

Inside the vehicle, they found the weapons, including two AR-style rifles, which are illegal in California. Officers also found a Glock 9 mm handgun and ammunition that was personally inscribed with such sayings as "Cop Killer," "To a widow from the Grim Reaper" and "A Good Start."

Police additionally discovered body armor, heroin, methamphetamine and a pipe bomb filled with pellets, but no explosive material inside. A journal found by authorities contained racist and anti-Semitic writings, along with details of a plan to go to a sporting goods store dressed as an employee and tie everybody up.

Court officials said Martinez is not eligible for probation. His minimum sentence is two years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2.