Los Gatos man accused of wife's murder; body found in Santa Cruz Mountains

LOS GATOS – Authorities in the South Bay announced Tuesday a man was recently arrested in connection with his wife's murder, saying her remains were possibly found in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department began investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old YingYing "Dawn" Yu on January 8, after her employer told police that she was not able to reach her since before New Year's.

Police said they contacted her husband, 56-year-old John Maxey Yeager, and found the information he provided about her wife's whereabouts was "inconsistent."

During the investigation, police uncovered evidence that Yu was the victim of a domestic violence incident that happened on New Year's Eve. Yeager was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

After Yeager's arrest, police located additional evidence in the case. On Saturday, authorities traveled to a remote area of Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains and located human remains.

Police said the remains are believed to be of Yu. The identity of the remains is pending confirmation by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

According to jail records, Yeager remains in the Santa Clara County Jail without bail.

"We appreciate the assistance, trust and confidence placed in us by Dawn Yu's community, colleagues and family throughout the investigation and express our deepest condolences to all who knew Dawn Yu," police said Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mike Birley of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department over email or by calling 408-827-3219.