Emergency road closure shuts down both directions of Hwy 17 in Los Gatos

An emergency road closure has shut down both directions of CA-17 in Los Gatos Monday morning, according to CHP.

The emergency closure south of Idylwild Rd. was first announced at 5:14 a.m. Monday on the SF Bay Area 511.org X account. The closure is blocking all lanes in both directions, CHP said.

Three hours later, the closure was still in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.