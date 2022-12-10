Los Angeles punk legends X headline Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the most important bands to emerge from Los Angeles since the late 1970s returns to San Francisco when pioneering punk outfit X plays two shows with masked surf-rock favorites Los Straightjackets at the Great American Music Hall starting Monday.

Among the first punk bands to cross-pollinate the aggressive new sound with roots music in the late '70s, X stands as one of the great American groups from the era and the only one still operating with it's classic original line-up more than four decades later. Founded by bassist/singer John Doe and rockabilly-influenced veteran guitarist Billy Zoom in 1977, the outfit took shape with the addition of Doe's poetry writing girlfriend Exene Cervenka as co-lead singer and drummer D.J. Bonebreak, who had previously played with fellow LA-punk progenitors the Germs and the Eyes.

X put out it's first single -- "Adult Books" backed with the ripping anthem "We're Desperate" -- the following year on independent label Dangerhouse Records. They became one of the standard bearers for the region with their inclusion on the Yes LA compilation along with contemporaries the Bags and the aforementioned bands the Germs and the Eyes. The band also appeared with those same bands in the seminal Penelope Spheeris punk documentary "The Decline of Western Civilization."

The group's success at mixing Zoom's slashing roots-rock riffs with the poetic lyrics and ragged vocal harmonies of Doe and Cervenka would lead to a record deal with major independent Slash Records in 1980. Produced by onetime Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, the band's first two albums Los Angeles and Wild Gift garnered global critical acclaim and established X as a leading light of West Coast punk.

Their success would continue after a leap to major label Elektra Records in 1982. With Manzarek still on-board as producer, the follow-up efforts Under the Big Black Sun and More Fun in the New World broadened the band's audience while introducing more country elements to their songwriting. While X would continue to record and tour after Zoom departed the band (following the 1985 recording Ain't Love Grand!), later efforts with Blasters guitarist Dave Alvin and his replacement Tony Glikyson would only show flashes of the brilliance heard on the first four seminal albums. The members were also involved in notable side projects including the all-star collaboration with vocalist/poet Chris Desjardins in the Flesh Eaters and the stripped-down acoustic folk outfit the Knitters (both would also feature Alvin playing guitar).

X toured and recorded through the 1990s, but it wasn't until the return of Zoom to the fold in 1998 that the reunited classic line-up enjoyed a resurgence in interest with live performances that often focused only on the powerful songs from their initial output. The band has stuck to touring for the most part save for a live CD/DVD package in 2005 and a digital only Christmas single with two yuletide standards in 2009, regularly selling out its holiday-themed tours on the West Coast that always pass through X's fan stronghold of San Francisco.

In 2017, the Grammy Museum in their hometown hosted X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles, an exhibit that featured artifacts from early in the band's career including original instruments and gear played by X, handwritten lyrics and notebooks by Cervenka and Doe and original concert flyers. More recently, the group teamed with Fat Possum Records to issue remastered editions of the first four classic X albums while Doe collaborated with writer Tom DeSavia on the new book More Fun in the New World, a sequel to their overview of both the band and the Los Angeles punk scene More Fun in the New World.

In early 2019, the band released a two-song single featuring its first new tunes with the original line-up since 1985 to wide acclaim. In 2020, Fat Possum issued Alphabetland, a bracing, concise 27-minute blast of raucous roots rock that serves as a fine addition to the original line-up's classic catalogue. The band played a triumphant set at San Francisco's Stern Grove in 2021, becoming the first punk band to headline the storied venue in its 80+ year history.

The quartet comes to the Great American Music Hall to play two shows as part of it's semi-annual holiday run of West Coast concerts. Opening the show will be masked surf-rock veterans Los Straightjackets. Initially founded in Nashville during the late '80s as the Straightjackets by noted rockabilly guitarist Eddie Angel and former guitarist with NYC neo-surf instrumentalists the Raybeats Danny Amis, the short-lived group that toured backing country singer Webb Wilder and rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon before splitting up. The group wouldn't take off until they reformed in 1994 as Los Straightjackets and began performing with their signature lucha libre wrestling masks and matching suits.

Delivering a high-octane style of instrumental surf originals and standards, the band would enjoy increasing popularity through the '90s as part of the post Pulp Fiction resurgence of interest in surf sounds. The versatile musicians would also become prolific collaborators, welcoming a variety of vocalists including Big Sandy, El Vez (aka Robert Lopez, the singer for early LA punk band the Zeros), the Reverend Horton Heat and Exene to participate on the Sing Along with Los Straightjackets album. They would also record and tour with roots rock great Deke Dickerson and British songwriter and power-pop icon Nick Lowe. The band will play classic surf hits and dip into the holiday standards it frequently features in its Christmas shows.

X with Los Straightjackets

Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. $42

Great American Music Hall