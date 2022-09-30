Brush fire breaks out along Southbound I-280 in Los Altos Hills
LOS ALTOS HILLS – At least two lanes of Southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills are blocked Friday afternoon due to a brush fire.
According to authorities, the fire broke out on the shoulder near Magdalena Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Traffic is reportedly backed up to Alpine Road in Portola Valley, several miles away. The northbound direction of I-280 through the area remains open.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.