Watch CBS News
Local News

Brush fire breaks out along Southbound I-280 in Los Altos Hills

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:47

LOS ALTOS HILLS – At least two lanes of Southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills are blocked Friday afternoon due to a brush fire.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on the shoulder near Magdalena Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Alpine Road in Portola Valley, several miles away. The northbound direction of I-280 through the area remains open.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.