Brush fire breaks out along Southbound I-280 in Los Altos Hills

LOS ALTOS HILLS – At least two lanes of Southbound Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills are blocked Friday afternoon due to a brush fire.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on the shoulder near Magdalena Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

#LosAltosHills #I280 Southbound north of Magdalena there is a #BrushFire along the right shoulder. The 2 right lanes are blocked. Traffic's backed up before El Monte. #KCBSTraffic #TrafficAdvisory https://t.co/RcE2oW2Dhn — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 30, 2022

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Alpine Road in Portola Valley, several miles away. The northbound direction of I-280 through the area remains open.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.