Bicyclist pulled over for no lights in Los Altos, found with stolen credit cards

A bicyclist in Los Altos was found with stolen credit cards after police pulled him over for traveling with no lights early Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened on the 4600 block of El Camino Real at about 1:24 a.m. Los Altos police said after getting stopped for no lights officers discovered he had multiple credit and debit cards with different people's names on them.

Officers contacted the owner of the cards and determined all the cards had been stolen, police said, including one that had been charged some $50,000.

While you were sleeping, at approximately 0124 hours, LAPD officer’s made a traffic enforcement stop on a subject riding... Posted by City of Los Altos Police Department on Friday, March 29, 2024

The unidentified male suspect was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges that included possession of stolen property, misappropriation of lost property and identity theft.

Police reminded bicyclists to use proper lighting, reflective equipment, and bright clothing at night. California's vehicle code requires bicyclists to be equipped with a headlight, a red reflector or tail light, and reflectors on each pedal, shoe or ankle.