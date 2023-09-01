Lockdown lifted at San Jose's Yerba Buena High School following threat

SAN JOSE – A high school in San Jose was locked down on Friday as police investigated a threat made to the school.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers were called to Yerba Buena High School located at 1855 Lucretia Avenue around 11:10 a.m. The police response was prompted by what police described as a "suspicious circumstance call of a person making threats towards the school."

Police said that officers were in the process of clearing the school and securing the premises.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police said the lockdown was lifted and the campus was cleared.

"ESUHSD administrators and staff immediately called 911 and the San Jose Police Department arrived promptly and conducted an investigation," officials with the East Side Union High School District said Friday afternoon. "The shelter-in-place was implemented out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff."

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.