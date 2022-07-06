Local skate-punk legends the Boneless Ones headline Sunday barbecue in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Legendary Bay Area skate-punk band the Boneless Ones play songs from their first new album in over 35 years when they headline this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill..

Inspired by the classic Thrasher Magazine punk compilations of the early '80s, the band contributed a pair of tunes -- "Keg Kept a Flowing," a parody of the oft-covered, blues-rock staple "Train Kept a Rollin'" -- and the original song "Love to Hate" -- to the Bay Area punk imprint Boner Records' seminal collection Them Boners Be Poppin' alongside such hardcore greats as Tales of Terror, Fang, Verbal Abuse and Bl'ast.

In 1986, the group released it's debut album, the landmark skate-punk effort Skate for the Devil that stands as one of the Bay Area's great contributions to the crossover movement. While the band would split up the following year, Boneless Ones reunited in 2019 with original singer Max Fox and bassist Troy Takaki teaming up with a local metal and punk legend for their new line-up featuring drummer Chris Kontos (Attitude Adjustment, Machine Head, Verbal Abuse and many others) -- who actually played in the Boneless Ones during the last six months before the split. [Full disclosure: Chris and I met while in elementary school and later reconnected as teens and later still as adults going to metal and punk shows.]

The band played the 2019 Haight Street Fair and a few other shows with a couple of guitarists before hooking up with talented six-string hero Craig Locicero (Forbidden Evil/Forbidden, Manmade God, Dress the Dead and more), who has ably filled the sizeable shoes of original guitar player, the late Luke Skeels.

In addition to reissuing the long out-of-print Skate for the Devil on Beer City in 2020, that December the band put out it's first new tune in decades just before Christmas with the hilarious seasonal punk anthem "Santa Stole My Skateboard." With the pandemic shutting down touring and live music in general, the Boneless Ones teamed to write new songs to go with four tracks from a long-lost demo that was originally recorded in 1987, coming up with material for the group's first new album in over 35 years, Back to the Grind.

Capturing the same mix of irreverent humor and blistering punk-meets-metal skate anthems that made Skate for the Devil a timeless classic, the new effort set for release in May delivers neck-snapping musical mayhem ("We Ride The Night," "Church Of Violence," "Crossing Over the Bridge") that longtime fans will readily embrace while delving into new territory on the Beatles-esque lament for lost lust "I Wish You Were Beer" that manages to be both heartfelt and hilarious.

The band headlines this Sunday afternoon barbeque show at the Bottom of the Hill. The Subliminal Sunday BBQ Show sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing, RWS and Subliminal SF will also feature Oakland "drunk punks" Party Force and opening SF hardcore band Lipstick.

The Boneless Ones

Sunday, July 10, 3 p.m. $12-$15

The Bottom of the Hill