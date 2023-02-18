Local pop-punk favorites headline Bottom of the Hill for Noise Pop

SAN FRANCISCO -- Petaluma pop-punk sensation Tsunami Bomb top the bill at this four-band Noise Pop Festival show at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday night.

Founded in 1998 by bassist and main songwriter bassist Dominic Davi and keyboardist/vocalist Oobliette Sparks (they were later joined by drummer Gabe Lindeman, guitarist Brian Plink and vocalist Emily Whitehurst aka Agent M), the group issued a couple of split singles before releasing their debut EP The Invasion From Within! the following year. Extensive touring including regular appearances on the Warped Tour helped establish the group as a rising force.

The band signed to Kung Fu Records to release their first proper full-length album The Ultimate Escape in 2002, an effort that was widely hailed for it's punchy aggression and indelible hook. Unfortunately, interpersonal tensions would lead to founder Devi's departure in 2003. While the group continued with new bass player Matt McKenzie, releasing two more albums and headlining successful tours across the U.S. and Europe, the group would disbanded in 2005 over frustration with the music industry.

Outside of a one-off reunion to play a benefit for a friend from the Petaluma punk scene in 2009, the band would remain dormant until original members Sparks, Davi, Plink and Lindeman got the band back together in 2015 with new singer Kate Jacobi replace Whitehurst, who declined in order to to focus on her own project, Survival Guide.

Tsunami Bomb started playing live again late that year and released a rarities collection LP called Trust No One early in 2016. Plink would depart the band due to health reasons and his temporary replacement Chris LaForge died suddenly in 2017, affecting the band deeply. The group would soldier on, hiring new guitarist Andy Pohl as they worked on new material. In 2019, Tsunami Bomb released their first new album in 14 years -- entitled The Spine That Binds -- on Alternative Tentacles to rave reviews.

The band has issued a couple of singles since that effort, including a 7-inch with the unlikely combination of cover songs originally done by Oingo Boingo ("Dead Man's Party") and Hall & Oates ("Out of Touch"). For this Noise Pop show at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday night, the band is joined by like-minded groups Death By Stereo, the Hammerbombs and Build Them To Break.

Noise Pop 30: Tsunami Bomb

Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. $17-$20

The Bottom of the Hill

