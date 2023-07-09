Local hard rockers Glitter Wizard play revitalized Mission District bar

SAN FRANCISCO -- Local psychedelic stoner/glam warriors Glitter Wizard play songs from their recently released 'Kiss the Boot' EP at the Kilowatt in San Francisco's Mission Friday evening.

SF glam/stoner/prog group Glitter Wizard has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco, the band twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim "Dandy" Mangrum. The band's enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick "Mercho Man" adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. Three years later, the band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label's first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base.

The band utilized the downtime forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording covers of a pair of heavy classics -- "Race with the Devil" by Gun and "Fairies Wear Boots" by Black Sabbath -- and working on new material. Heeding the call from fans to pump up the glitter quotient, the group's latest EP Kiss the Boot nods to the hook-laden, platform-shoe stomp of such '70s glam giants as Slade and Sweet. Their latest recording released by Kitten Robot Records earlier this year features five new tracks along with a cover of David Bowie's anthem "Suffragette City."

For this show at the Kilowatt Friday night presented by Bad Acid, Glitter Wizard will be joined by San Francisco experimentalists Juicebumps. Producing synth-focused grooves with angular rhythms and a playful vocal delivery that at times recalls Devo and Kraftwerk, the band released its debut album Hello Pinky! in 2020. Known for their unorthodox and theatrical live presentation, Juicebumps were one of the early highlights of last year's Noise Pop 20th Street Block Party. Oakland electropunks Diesel Dudes open the show.

Glitter Wizard, Juicebumps and Diesel Dudes

Friday, July 14, 8 p.m. $18

The Kilowatt