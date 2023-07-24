Livermore winery owner Mitchell Katz dies in deadly collision Friday
LIVERMORE – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Livermore winery owner killed in a car crash Friday.
Police said 59-year-old Mitchell Katz was taken to the hospital after the collision where he died from his injuries. He was the owner of Mitchell Katz Winery on South Vasco Road.
Katz was driving his white GMC SUV and was changing lanes when it collided with a black Subaru on East Avenue at Mitra Street about 3:20 p.m., police said.
The other driver was cooperating with authorities. Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, police said.
