Watch CBS News
Local News

Livermore winery owner Mitchell Katz dies in deadly collision Friday

/ CBS San Francisco

Winery owner killed in Livermore car crash
Winery owner killed in Livermore car crash 00:24

LIVERMORE – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Livermore winery owner killed in a car crash Friday.

Police said 59-year-old Mitchell Katz was taken to the hospital after the collision where he died from his injuries. He was the owner of Mitchell Katz Winery on South Vasco Road.

Livermore fatal crash
Livermore fatal crash that killed winery owner Mitchell Katz. Livermore Police Department

Katz was driving his white GMC SUV and was changing lanes when it collided with a black Subaru on East Avenue at Mitra Street about 3:20 p.m., police said.

The other driver was cooperating with authorities. Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, police said. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.