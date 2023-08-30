San Francisco man arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop in Livermore

LIVERMORE – A man from San Francisco was arrested on multiple drug charges after police in Livermore said they found "numerous" drugs during a traffic stop Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers pulled over a 2007 gray Jeep Liberty near Northfront and Greenville roads for a suspended registration. During the stop, police said they learned that the driver had a suspended license.

A search of the vehicle yielded more than $1,000 in cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia. The drugs included more than two grams of LSD, more than 14 grams of MDMA and 36 grams of psilocybin.

Drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia that Livermore Police said they found during a traffic stop on August 28, 2023. Livermore Police Department

Police said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Bellemare of San Francisco, was arrested on drug charges, including sale or transportation of a controlled substance and possession for sale of a controlled substance.

According to jail and court records, Bellemare is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.