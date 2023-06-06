7 teens arrested for gang-related stabbing at Livermore soccer field

LIVERMORE -- Livermore police have arrested seven juveniles suspected of being connected to a stabbing last month at a soccer field that sent a 14-year-old boy to a hospital in critical condition.

Livermore police said Tuesday they responded on May 13 to a report of a fight involving several people at the soccer fields at Livermore Downs Park, at 2110 Paseo Laguna Seco.

Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old victim from Livermore with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, though police said Tuesday he has since been released.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted by seven suspects, boys ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.

All of the suspects have ties to Livermore, and police said the fight was likely gang-related. All seven suspects were arrested between May 22 and May 31, police said.

The boys could face charges ranging from attempted murder to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. All seven were still being held at Alameda County Juvenile Hall, police said Tuesday.

Police said the case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about the case can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.